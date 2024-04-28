Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.10.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.92.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
