TD Cowen Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $126.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

