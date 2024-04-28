Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3,340.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3,300.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $3,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4 %

CMG stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,822.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,430.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,199.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

