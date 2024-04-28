Stratis Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $85,135.81 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.56 or 0.05169675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00054305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

