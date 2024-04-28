Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3,300.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,825.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,199.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,822.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,430.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

