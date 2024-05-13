Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $390,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,451. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
