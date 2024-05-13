NBC Securities Inc. Has $752,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.74. 522,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

