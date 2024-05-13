BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.94.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

