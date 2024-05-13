BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.94.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.