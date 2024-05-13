Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.22.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
