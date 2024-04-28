Robert W. Baird Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4 %

CMG stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,822.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,430.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,199.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

