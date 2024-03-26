Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,876 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $79.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

