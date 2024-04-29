Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 85.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.