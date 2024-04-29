Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fate Therapeutics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.