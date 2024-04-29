Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

