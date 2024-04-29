RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.96. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,786.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

