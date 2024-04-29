Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

PARA opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

