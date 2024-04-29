Root (ROOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Root to post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Root has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

