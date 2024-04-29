Root (ROOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Root to post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Root Price Performance
NASDAQ ROOT opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Root has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $85.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
