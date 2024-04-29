Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY24 guidance at $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.300-5.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

