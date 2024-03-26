Target Hospitality’s (TH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 181,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,378,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 99,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

