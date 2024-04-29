Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLDB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

