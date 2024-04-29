Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY24 guidance at $2.85-3.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $83.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

