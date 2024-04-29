Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Shares of POWL opened at $148.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $197.87.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Insider Transactions at Powell Industries
In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
