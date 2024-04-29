Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $103.07

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.07.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:CAH opened at $103.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
