LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $494.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

