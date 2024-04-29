Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.42.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.88 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

