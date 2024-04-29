CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $304.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.71 and its 200-day moving average is $269.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

