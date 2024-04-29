WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

WIMI stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

