The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $156.11 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

