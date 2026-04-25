Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.57. 219,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the average session volume of 31,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Top Wealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Top Wealth Group Stock Performance

About Top Wealth Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

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Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

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