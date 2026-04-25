Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Declines By 81.7%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,774 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 91,815 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP owned 3.35% of Mobile-health Network Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. 256,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.10.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

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Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures.

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