Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,287 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 252,612 shares. Approximately 156.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,476,341 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixiang Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Lixiang Education

Lixiang Education Stock Down 4.5%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixiang Education stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:LXEH Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 2.58% of Lixiang Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 30,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,090. Lixiang Education has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

About Lixiang Education

(Get Free Report)

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement. The company was formerly known as Lianwai Education Group Limited and changed its name to Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. in May 26, 2020. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

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