Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTCMKTS:ASCUF) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.0130 and last traded at $6.0020. Approximately 139,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 190,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.7680.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASCUF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Up 1.7%

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

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Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

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