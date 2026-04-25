Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,546 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 60,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 32,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,060. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

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Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

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The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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