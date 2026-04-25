Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Up 15.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) shot up 15.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.99. 1,214,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,204,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Syntec Optics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Syntec Optics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syntec Optics has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Syntec Optics Trading Down 7.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Syntec Optics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

Institutional Trading of Syntec Optics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syntec Optics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syntec Optics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics, Inc operates as a photonics company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of precision optical components and subsystems. Its core offerings include thin-film filters, dichroic beamsplitters, anti-reflection coated lenses and custom optical assemblies. The company leverages proprietary coating technologies to deliver high-performance imaging solutions and spectral filters for visible, infrared and multispectral applications.

In addition to standard catalog products, Syntec Optics provides custom engineering services tailored to meet the specifications of customers in aerospace and defense, industrial automation, environmental sensing and life-sciences markets.

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