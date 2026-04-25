Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 13,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 29,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

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Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.2%.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

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