Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.90 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Guggenheim set a $11.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.
View Our Latest Report on Valneva
Valneva Stock Performance
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 67.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 125.0% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.
Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.
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