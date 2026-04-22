Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

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Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.48 million, a PE ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.03.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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