XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

XPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 469 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450.80.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS stock opened at GBX 317 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £648.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.34. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 275 and a 12 month high of GBX 426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.