Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 189.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOLN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

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Molecular Partners Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

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Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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