StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 2.53 per share on Monday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

StoneCo Trading Up 0.5%

StoneCo stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.37.

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StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.26 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised StoneCo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

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StoneCo Company Profile

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StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

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