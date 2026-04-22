St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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