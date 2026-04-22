Ruffer LLP Takes $5.81 Million Position in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 57,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NASDAQ:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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