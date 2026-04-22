Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $689.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company’s offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.