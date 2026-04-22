Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.
Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $740.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.
Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services
In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,996.58. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 21.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.
The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
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