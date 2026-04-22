PFG Advisors Sells 4,631 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.47.

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About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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