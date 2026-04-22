PFG Advisors Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 315.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avant Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Farnam Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2%

SCHF stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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