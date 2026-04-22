Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 26.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.90. 360,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 303,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71.
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq. Petrel Resources Plc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
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