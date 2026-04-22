Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 26.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.90. 360,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 303,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71.

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq. Petrel Resources Plc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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