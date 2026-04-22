PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 and last traded at GBX 0.32. Approximately 7,565,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,662,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.44.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.