M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,660 and last traded at GBX 1,660, with a volume of 15354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, M.P. Evans Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,750.

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M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 0.4%

Insider Activity at M.P. Evans Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £897.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,514.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,358.94.

In other news, insider Tanya Ashton acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 per share, with a total value of £9,988.17. Also, insider Matthew Coulson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,239, for a total value of £104,695.50. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

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