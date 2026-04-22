Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.22 and last traded at GBX 82.22. 211,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 96,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Up 8.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £77.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

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Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

Ten’s operations are underpinned by an increasingly sophisticated personalisation platform comprising industry-first, proprietary technology, thousands of supplier relationships and over 25 years of proprietary expertise delivered from over 20 global offices.

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