Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 9.50. 2,349,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,642,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.

Zenith Energy Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £51.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.41.

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Zenith Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

Zenith’s strategic focus is on pursuing transformational opportunities in Africa and Europe through the development of proven revenue generating oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production.

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