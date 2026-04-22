Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 9.50. 2,349,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,642,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.
Zenith Energy Trading Up 2.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £51.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.41.
Zenith Energy Company Profile
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
Zenith’s strategic focus is on pursuing transformational opportunities in Africa and Europe through the development of proven revenue generating oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production.
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